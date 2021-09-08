Left Menu

Meghalaya to ensure environment protection while bringing in palm oil cultivation: CM

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 08-09-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 23:24 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said his government will ensure environmental safeguards before going ahead with Centre's plans to promote palm oil cultivation in the Northeast region.

"Whatever steps we take, we will do it only when we are convinced that the environment and interests of the local people are safeguarded," Conrad told journalists after a meeting of the ruling coalition here.

He said, "The Government of India's proposal is there and obviously we will see to what extent we will go but we will go once we have done our homework properly." The chief minister said there are many states in the North East who are interested in palm oil cultivation as it could help create livelihood.

"Obviously we are very clear as a state that we need to balance things out. So whatever decision we take will always be to ensure that the environment should not be affected in the wrong way, the forest cover should not be degraded," he said.

Sangma also said, "if we have areas which are barren and are not forested, those kind of area can be utilized for a plantation... then it is a win-win situation." PTI JOP JRC JRC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

