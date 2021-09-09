UP: Barabanki admin denies permission for meeting of Owaisi

The district administration here on Wednesday denied permission for a meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi due to security reasons. Owaisi is currently on a tour of UP, campaigning for his party ahead of the next’s year state Assembly polls. He had started his campaign from Ayodhya on Tuesday.

Sajjad Hussain of the AIMIM had sought permission for the public meeting at Katra Imambara on Thursday but it was denied due to security reasons, SDM Sadar Nawabganj Pankaj Singh said on Wednesday night.

However, the administration allowed a programme at the residence of AIMIM district president, Chaudhary Faizur Rahman, from 11 am to 2 pm in the Katra Baradari locality. Only 50 people will be allowed in this programme in compliance with the coronavirus protocol, Singh said. The AIMIM president is on a three-day tour of the state.

Owaisi had earlier said his party will contest 100 Assembly seats in the upcoming polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)