Left Menu

JD(S) huddles its Kalaburagi councillors after fractured mandate in municipal polls

The duo has also demanded that they will go with the BJP only if the BJP accepts a JD S Mayor, he said.Meanwhile, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday visited Kalaburagi triggering rumours that Operation Lotus was on the cards.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-09-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 13:35 IST
JD(S) huddles its Kalaburagi councillors after fractured mandate in municipal polls
  • Country:
  • India

With the electorate of Kalaburagi in North Karnataka delivering a fractured mandate in the recent city municipal corporation election, the JD(S) has huddled its four councillors at a farmhouse to keep its flock together fearing poaching and horse trading by its rivals.

The recent elections to the 55-member Kalaburagi civic body has thrown up a hung verdict, with the Congress winning 27, BJP 23, JD(S) 4 and one Independent.

The JD(S) has reportedly put forth the demand to have its Mayor in the city, which both BJP and the Congress have turned down, sources in the JD(S) said.

According to a JD(S) office bearer, poaching has begun and both the parties have allegedly started contacting their councillors.

Since yesterday, all the four JD(S) councillors are camping at former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's farmhouse in Ramanagara district adjoining Bengaluru, he said.

''The Congress and the BJP have started poaching on our councillors. So, HDK summoned all the four to Bengaluru till a decision is arrived at,'' he told PTI requesting anonymity.

The JD(S) office bearer said each councillor has allegedly been offered Rs 50 lakh.

''As two of the elected members are Muslims, they are wary of going with the BJP. The duo has also demanded that they will go with the BJP only if the BJP accepts a JD (S) Mayor,'' he said.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday visited Kalaburagi triggering rumours that 'Operation Lotus' was on the cards. He reportedly had a meeting with the local BJP MLAs and leaders on having a BJP mayor there.

'Operation Lotus' refers to the alleged attempts by BJP to engineer defections from other parties.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai too had hinted on Monday that the BJP will have its Mayor in Kalaburagi.

Former Prime Minister and the JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda had already stated that veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who hails from Kalaburagi, had contacted him and his son Kumaraswamy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021