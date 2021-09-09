Kalyan Singh's ashes immersed in Saryu river

Left Menu

Ayodhya, Sep 9 PTI Ashes of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh were immersed in the Saryu river here on Thursday. Local seers of and political leaders were present on the occasion.A Hindutva icon and an OBC Lodh caste leader, Singh was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister when Kar Sevaks demolished the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 09-09-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 21:58 IST
Ayodhya, Sep 9 (PTI ) Ashes of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh were immersed in the Saryu river here on Thursday. The ashes were brought to Ayodhya by his son Rajvir Singh and grandson Sandip Singh. The ashes were immersed in the river amid chants of “Jai Shri Ram”. Local seers of and political leaders were present on the occasion.

A Hindutva icon and an OBC Lodh caste leader, Singh was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister when “Kar Sevaks” demolished the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. He died after prolonged illness at a Lucknow hospital last month.

