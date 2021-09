Amit Shah in Ahmedabad on personal visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on Thursday night on a personal visit, said a Gujarat BJP leader.

Shah, the Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar, is slated to leave for Delhi on Friday morning, he said.

There is no programme or meeting scheduled at party or government level as Shah is on a personal visit, said the party leader.

''He has come to Ahmedabad for some personal reason and will leave for Delhi on Friday morning,'' he said.

