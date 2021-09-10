Left Menu

Interim Taliban govt does not reflect what international community hoped to see: US

There were several elements of consensus that emerged, and in fact, there were key questions that many of the participants posed Will the Taliban uphold their commitments to freedom of travel and safe passage -- in the case of the United States for Americans, but also for third-country nationals, for our Afghan partners

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2021 05:42 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 05:42 IST
Interim Taliban govt does not reflect what international community hoped to see: US
  • Country:
  • United States

The interim Taliban government does not reflect what the international community and the United States hoped to see, the Biden Administration said on Thursday.

''We have spoken about our reaction to the initial caretaker government. You have heard us say that the lack of inclusivity, the track records, the backgrounds of some of the individuals involved, are a cause for concern. It certainly does not reflect what the international community and what, as a part of that, the United States hoped to see,'' State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his news conference.

''Now, we note this is an initial caretaker government. We note that some of these positions remain unfulfilled. So what will be important to us is not only the composition of any future government of Afghanistan...again, we will look to see to it that it is inclusive, to see to it that it is representative of the people that the Taliban purport to represent,'' he said.

The US also look towards their actions, and that was another constant refrain when US and its closest allies and partners met in Ramstein, Germany. “There were several elements of consensus that emerged, and in fact, there were key questions that many of the participants posed: Will the Taliban uphold their commitments to freedom of travel and safe passage -- in the case of the United States for Americans, but also for third-country nationals, for our Afghan partners? Will they live up to their counterterrorism commitments?” he said.

“There was a broad discussion of the threat from ISIS-K, from al-Qaida, from terrorist groups that may seek to operate or that are operating on Afghan soil. Will they form an inclusive government? That will be a key question that we'll look to see as the future Afghan government comes together. And will they sustain progress for women and girls? In other words, will the gains of the past 20 years that no country did more to facilitate and support than the United States, will those gains be preserved?” he asked.

Answers to those questions remain unanswered, he said. “We will together be able to answer those questions with our allies and partners as we start to see how the Taliban is going to purport to govern, how it will treat its people, how it will treat our people, how it will confront threats not only to the Taliban but threats to us as well, and that includes from ISIS-K,” Price said.

The United States and the international community, he said, will continue to hold the Taliban to account for its public and private commitments, the commitments it has made in private that those with valid travel documents who wish to leave the country will be able to do so.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken hosted a ministerial meeting along with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas of Germany on Wednesday, and this was a topic of discussion, he said.

Among the consistent themes they heard from the more than 20 countries and organisations that took part was the need to work collectively, using every tool at their disposal, to hold the Taliban responsible for those commitments.

''Of course, we would like to see more such flights, flights similar to the one that took off today. We have heard public statements that more, in fact, may be forthcoming. But obviously, we don't want to prejudge that, and we will continue to do everything we can together with our partners to work towards that goal,” he said, referring to an evacuation flight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021