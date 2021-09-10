Left Menu

Japan vaccine minister informs PM Suga he intends to run in LDP leadership race -reports

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-09-2021 09:41 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 09:30 IST
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga Image Credit: ANI
Japan's vaccine minister Taro Kono said he has informed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of his intention to run in the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race to replace Suga, local media reported on Friday.

Suga announced last week he would not run for the LDP leadership election, paving the way for a new LDP leader and prime minister to succeed him.

Votes for the leadership race will be counted on Sept. 27, and a general election must take place later this year.

