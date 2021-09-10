Left Menu

Delhi CM announces 'grand' Ganesh Pujan; live telecast from 7pm

We are organising this grand Ganesh Pujan and I invite all the 130 crore people including Delhiites to join us.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 12:14 IST
Delhi CM announces 'grand' Ganesh Pujan; live telecast from 7pm
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a ''grand'' Ganesh Pujan here this evening, which will be attended by him and his ministers and telecast live from 7 pm, saying the festival is a blend of patriotism and spirituality.

The Delhi government has banned public celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the chief minister invited people to join the live 'arti' this evening. ''We are organizing this grand Ganesh Pujan and I invite all the 130 crore people including Delhiites to join us. There will be a miracle and all our wishes will be fulfilled as 130 crore people will pray Lord Ganesha together,'' he told a press conference.

Bollywood singers Shankar Mahadevan and Suresh Wadekar will render devotional songs on the occasion, he said. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations served to unite people during the freedom struggle, the Aam Aadmi Party leader said, calling on parents to inculcate in their children patriotism and spirituality signified by the festival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021