Congress to meet on September 14 to plan movements against Centre's policies

The first meeting of the committee constituted by the Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi will be held on September 14 in the national capital to deliberate and formulate strategies on the campaign movements to be undertaken by the party against the policies of the Central government.

Updated: 10-09-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 13:27 IST
Congress to meet on September 14 to plan movements against Centre's policies
The first meeting of the committee constituted by the Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi will be held on September 14 in the national capital to deliberate and formulate strategies on the campaign movements to be undertaken by the party against the policies of the Central government. According to the sources, the meeting will be chaired by party leader Digvijay Singh.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also a member of the committee. Earlier, several Congress leaders have slammed the NDA-led Centre government over the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP).

Lashing out at the Centre over the proposed National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had accused the Central government of "putting India on sale". "The very first thing they sold was respect and now #IndiaOnSale," the Congress leader had tweeted.

"Monetisation Pipeline to sell projects or the assets build by the Congress from 1947-2014," said Digvijaya Singh said slamming the Centre over its policies. The party has also constituted a seven-member committee to study the matters related to caste census. (ANI)

