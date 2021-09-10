Left Menu

Mamata files nomination for Bhabanipur assembly by-poll

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-09-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 14:29 IST
Mamata files nomination for Bhabanipur assembly by-poll
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday filed her nomination papers for the September 30 Bhabanipur assembly by-poll.

The TMC supremo will be pitted against BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal and Left Front's Srijib Biswas.

The result will be declared on October 3.

Banerjee, who lost the election in Nandigram, has to win this by-poll to retain the chief minister's post.

Banerjee is a resident of Bhabanipur and had won the seat twice in 2011 and 2016.

She had contested from Nandigram in the April-May assembly poll this year against BJP leader and her former protege Suvendu Adhikari and lost.

After her defeat in Nandigram, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, state cabinet minister, and TMC MLA from Bhabanipur, vacated the seat to facilitate her return to the assembly from there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021