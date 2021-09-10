Left Menu

Spanish visit to Pakistan seeks to help evacuate

10-09-2021
Spanish visit to Pakistan seeks to help evacuate
Spain's foreign minister is in Islamabad for talks with Pakistani officials aimed at easing the transit of Afghan people who worked with Spain before Afghanistan fall into the hands of the Taliban.

Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares is scheduled to hold meetings with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and his counterpart, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, among other officials.

In a video released by the Spanish ministry, Albares said that the goal was to hold talks "with one of the main key players in the region" and find ways to "leave no one behind.'' The minister said he would give assurances to the Pakistani government that Spain's embassy would deal fast with Afghans who worked for the country in order for them not to become a burden for Pakistan.

Albares' is the first trip by a Spanish foreign minister to Pakistan in 70 years of diplomatic relations.

