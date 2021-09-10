Lebanon Prime Minister and President sign decree for new government
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 10-09-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 16:42 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati and President Michel Aoun signed a decree forming a new government in the presence of parliament speaker Nabih Berri on Friday, the presidency said in a statement.
Lebanon had been without a government for over a year as it descended further into economic meltdown.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Berri
- Michel Aoun
- Najib Mikati
- Lebanon
Advertisement