Lebanon's PM Mikati says hopes to stop country's collapse

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Friday he hoped to stop his country's collapse and bring back prosperity.

In an emotional speech after signing a decree with President Michel Aoun to form the new cabinet, Mikati said the situation in the country was "difficult", adding that there were no reserves left for subsidies and that everyone should "tighten belts".

