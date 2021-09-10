England's COVID R number steady at 0.9-1.1

England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number was unchanged between 0.9 and 1.1, government estimates said on Friday, and it remained unclear whether the epidemic was growing or shrinking.

An R number between 0.9 and 1.1 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 9 and 11 other people.

The estimated daily growth of infections was between -1% and +1%, compared to -2% to +2% last week.

