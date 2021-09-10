England's COVID R number steady at 0.9-1.1
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-09-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 18:07 IST
England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number was unchanged between 0.9 and 1.1, government estimates said on Friday, and it remained unclear whether the epidemic was growing or shrinking.
An R number between 0.9 and 1.1 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 9 and 11 other people.
The estimated daily growth of infections was between -1% and +1%, compared to -2% to +2% last week.
