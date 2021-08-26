Left Menu

Soccer-Bamford, Alexander-Arnold in England squad, Greenwood left out

England have given a maiden call-up to Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford while Liverpool full back Trent Alexander-Arnold has also returned as Gareth Southgate named his squad on Thursday for World Cup qualifiers in September. However, Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was left out. England, who are top of Group I with nine points from three games, play Hungary, Andorra and Poland between Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 18:37 IST
Soccer-Bamford, Alexander-Arnold in England squad, Greenwood left out

England have given a maiden call-up to Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford while Liverpool full back Trent Alexander-Arnold has also returned as Gareth Southgate named his squad on Thursday for World Cup qualifiers in September. However, Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was left out. England, who are top of Group I with nine points from three games, play Hungary, Andorra and Poland between Sept. 2-8.

SQUAD Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Patrick Bamford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021