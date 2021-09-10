Patricia Lacina assumes office as Chargé d’Affaires at US Embassy

Patricia A Lacina, a career diplomat, has assumed office as Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy here.

She succeeds Atul Keshap as the Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy. Keshap's tenure came to an end earlier this week.

Lacina, a career member of the US' Senior Foreign Service, assumed the role of Chargé d’Affaires on September 9.

Before this, from July 2018 until July 2021, she served as Consul General at the US Consulate in Frankfurt, Germany. Patricia’s overseas assignments include Management Officer in Cairo, Deputy Director of Frankfurt’s Regional Support Center, and Director of Human Resources in both Vienna and Brussels. ''Join us in welcoming our new Deputy Chief of Mission Patricia Lacina to New Delhi, as she assumes the role of US Chargé d’Affaires. Continue to follow us here for more from CDA Lacina and updates on the USIndia partnership,'' the US Embassy tweeted on Friday.

The Joe Biden administration has already announced nomination of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as the next US Ambassador to India.

However, Garcetti's nomination is yet to receive confirmation from the US Senate.

Garcetti was co-chair of Biden's presidential campaign. He has been Mayor of Los Angeles since 2013.

