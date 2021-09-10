Russia summons U.S. Ambassador over alleged interference in election - agencies

Russia summoned U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan on Friday over alleged interference by the United States in an election, Russian agencies TASS and RIA reported, quoting a diplomatic source.

Russian news agencies reported earlier that Sullivan had been summoned over an issue with accreditations for Russian journalists working in the United States.

The agencies did not specify which election was discussed. Russia will hold a parliamentary election next week.

