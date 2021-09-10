Left Menu

Maharashtra govt is anti-Hindu: Narayan Rane

Slamming the Shiv Sena, Union Minister Narayan Rane on Friday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is anti-Hindu.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-09-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 23:59 IST
Maharashtra govt is anti-Hindu: Narayan Rane
Union Minister Narayan Rane (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Slamming the Shiv Sena, Union Minister Narayan Rane on Friday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is anti-Hindu. Speaking to ANI, Rane said, "Maharashtra government is imposing restrictions at the time of festivals. It is wrong. This is an anti-Hindu government. They think of restrictions only when Hindu festivals are there. Except for Hindus, there is no restriction in the festival of any religion. Shiv Sena speaks of Hindutva but their Hindutva ended the day they parted ways with BJP."

Asked about the lookout circular issued against Rane's family members by Pune City Police, the Union Minister said, "It is wrong. We neither received notice nor do we have any information. We already paid off the loan of Rs 25 crore. We have asked the bank to inform us about the amount of interest. For settlement, the date is October 16. We will go to court against whoever is trying to defame us." Pune city police on Thursday issued a lookout circular against Union Minister Narayan Rane's wife Neelam Rane and son Nitesh Rane in connection with cases related to unpaid loans taken from a financial institution.

Mumbai Police on Thursday imposed Section 144 in the city from September 10 to 19 to curb the public celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. No processions of Ganpati will be allowed and more than five persons can't gather at a place, said the Mumbai Commissioner's office.

Devotees have to take the darshan of Lord Ganesha online and they cannot visit mandapas across the city. The order is being issued from Mumbai Commissioner's office and will be applicable under the jurisdiction area Mumbai Police Commissionerate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, other e-cigarettes; U.S. government to tackle Medicare drug payments to try to cut costs and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, oth...

 Global
4
Impaired T cell function precedes loss of natural HIV control: Study

Impaired T cell function precedes loss of natural HIV control: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021