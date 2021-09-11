U.S. welcomes Lebanon's agreement to form new government

The United States welcomes an agreement by Lebanese leaders on Friday to form a new government led by Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati, a State Department spokesperson said.

"We urge quick approval by the parliament so that this new government can get to work on concrete reforms to address Lebanon’s deteriorating economic situation," spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

"We stand ready to support the new government with the hard work ahead," he said.

