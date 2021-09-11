Left Menu

2022 Punjab elections: Farmer leader urges political parties to suspend campaigning till election schedule announcement

Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Balbir Singh Rajewal urged political parties in Punjab to suspend campaigning till the state Assembly election schedule is announced as it is affecting their agitation against farm laws.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-09-2021 05:04 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 05:04 IST
2022 Punjab elections: Farmer leader urges political parties to suspend campaigning till election schedule announcement
Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Balbir Singh Rajewal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Balbir Singh Rajewal urged political parties in Punjab to suspend campaigning till the state Assembly election schedule is announced as it is affecting their agitation against farm laws. Rajewal informed that Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal will soon hold discussions on this matter.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "We have asked political parties to suspend campaigning till elections are announced. Congress and SAD said that they will hold discussions about this with their high command." "We want a peaceful atmosphere in Punjab. Punjab Congress party chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu has assured us to fulfill all our demands soon," he said.

Sidhu along with other party leaders on Friday met representatives of farmer unions here, ahead of the state Assembly elections scheduled next year. "Had a positive meeting with Samyukt Kisan Morcha ... Discussed the way forward," Sidhu tweeted.Around 32 farmer organisations of Punjab have held meetings in Chandigarh with various political parties of the state, except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The meetings were scheduled by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha to request political parties not to hold campaigns at various places in the state before the official declaration of the Punjab Assembly elections as it may disrupt their ongoing protest. Farmers have been protesting since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Firozabad dengue outbreak: Health officer suspended, clinics of unauthorised practitioners sealed

Firozabad dengue outbreak: Health officer suspended, clinics of unauthorised...

 India
4
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021