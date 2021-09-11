Haryana CM thanks PM Modi for increasing MSP of Rabi crops

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday, appreciated the Centre after the government approved the increase in the minimum support prices (MSP) for all mandated rabi crops 2022-23. He said that the price of Sugarcane has been increased from Rs 12 per quintal to Rs 326 per quintal. "This year we have increased the price of sugarcane by Rs 12 per quintal, taking it to Rs 362 per quintal," said Khattar.

Harayana CM appreciated the step taken by the Central government on the increase of MSP for rabi crops. "The step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is appreciable. Before the harvest of rabi crops, the new MSP has been introduced for six rabi crops," he added. "During the introduction of MSP, it has been under the view that from the original price every crop should be at least increased to 50 per cent of the MSP, even few crops have reached to 100 per cent MSP," Khattar said.

"On behalf of the Haryana Government, I express my congratulation to the Central Government and I hope that the decision which was taken by PM Modi for increasing the income of farmers has been achieving," he added. In a meeting chaired by PM Modi on Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the increase in the minimum support prices (MSP) for all mandated rabi crops for Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2022-23.

According to CCEA, the increase in MSP is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSPs at a level of at least 1.5 times of the all-India weighted average cost of production, aiming a reasonably fair remuneration for the fanners. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala reacted and alleged that the hike in MSP for Rabi crops announced by the Centre was "grossly insufficient" and the government had "betrayed" the farmers. (ANI)

