'Like Nandigram, BJP will win Bhabanipur also', says Shahnawaz Hussain
Exuding confidence over the victory of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming by-elections in West Bengal, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Friday said like Nandigram, the party will win in Bhabanipur bypolls as well.
BJP has fielded Priyanka Tibrewal, a lawyer by profession as its candidate in the upcoming Bhabanipur bypolls pitting her against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 30. The Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for Mamata Banerjee to contest. Earlier in the state Assembly polls, Mamata Banerjee had lost in Nandigram to her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP.
Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP leader said, "Rahul Gandhi should see the peace and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir. He should also visit those areas where terrorism was at peak during the UPA's tenure." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir. On his visit, he went to the Vaishno Devi temple. Earlier, on Friday, Rahul Gandhi addressed the party office bearers meeting where senior party leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad and others were present.
Notably, this will be Rahul Gandhi's second visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. Earlier, he visited the union territory on August 9. During his last visit, Rahul Gandhi inaugurated the new party office in Srinagar. He also visited Kheer Bhawani temple and Hazrat Dargah Sharif. (ANI)
