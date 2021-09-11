Nadda to launch 'Booth Victory Campaign' ahead for UP elections today

Left Menu

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will be launching the party's 'Booth Victory Campaign' across 27,700 booths in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the state Assembly polls scheduled for next year through video conference.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 13:18 IST
BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will be launching the party's 'Booth Victory Campaign' across 27,700 booths in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the state Assembly polls scheduled for next year through video conference. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the party's state president Swatantra Dev Singh, and other officials of the state will virtually join JP Nadda.

JP Nadda will virtually address party workers at 27,700 booths in the state and will discuss the strategy of elections. Along with the booth victory campaign, the campaign to make Panna Pramukh will also begin, which will continue till September 20.

Nadda will interact with the public representatives, office bearers and workers of the BJP party. Political activities have gained momentum in Uttar Pradesh as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is in the state for two days to formulate strategies for the state polls.

Congress will conduct a Pratigya Yatra in the state covering 12,000 km ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. The decision was taken in the meeting of the Advisory and Strategy Committee of the Uttar Pradesh Congress chaired by party's state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. In the meeting, it was also decided that zone-wise election campaigns and programmes will be started.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

