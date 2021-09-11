Vijay Rupani resigns as Gujarat Chief Minister
Gujrat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigned from his post on Saturday.
ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 11-09-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 15:50 IST
Gujrat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigned from his post on Saturday. His resignation comes a year before the assembly elections in the state.
He took the charge as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on 7 August 2016. He currently represents Gujarat's Rajkot West as MLA. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
