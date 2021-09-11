Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-09-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 15:54 IST
TN pays tributes to Bharati on his 100th death anniversary
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and leaders cutting across party lines on Saturday paid rich tributes to 'Mahakavi' Bharathi on his 100th death anniversary.

Stalin, alongwith his Cabinet colleagues paid floral tributes to a decorated portrait of the iconic poet, placed close to his life-size statue on Kamarajar Salai here and tweeted his popular verses that emphasised on fearlessness.

Quoting the ''Achamillai'' song, Stalin hailed Bharathi for arousing a passion for freedom among the people, through his writings and poems. Pubic Works Minister E V Velu, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Health Minister, Ma Subramanian, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister, PK Sekar Babu and party MPs Kanimozhi, Tamizhachi Thangapandian, legislator JMH Hasan Moulana participated.

AIADMK co-coordinator and Leader of Opposition, K Palaniswami in his tributes said Bharathi's songs ignited passion for freedom, he was a crusader of women's rights and a social reformer who created awareness against casteism.

BJP's Mahila Morcha national president, Vanathi Srinivasan and several others from the party garlanded a statue of Bharathi at his memorial here.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and PMK founder leader Dr S Ramadoss were among several others who paid their tributes to Bharathi on his death anniversary.

Subramania Bharathi (11 December 1882 – 11 September 1921), popularly known as ''Bharathiar'' in the Tamil speaking world was a reformist poet as well and a crusader of women's rights and his verses continue to be popular to this day like the ''Thani Oru Manthithanukku...'' (Let us destroy the world if there is no food for an individual) .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

