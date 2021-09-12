Left Menu

Pope Francis arrives in Hungary for lightning visit

The extreme brevity of his stay in Budapest has prompted diplomats and Catholic media to suggest that the pope, making his first trip since surgery in July, is giving priority to Slovakia, in effect snubbing Hungary. Francis has often denounced what he sees as a resurgence of nationalist and populist movements, called for European unity, and criticised countries that try to solve the migration crisis with unilateral or isolationist actions.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 12-09-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 11:14 IST
Pope Francis arrives in Hungary for lightning visit
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Pope Francis arrived in Hungary early on Sunday, starting an unusually short stay that will underline differences with nationalist and anti-immigrant Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Francis, 84, will spend only seven hours in the capital Budapest to close an international Roman Catholic meeting before moving on to Slovakia, where he will stay much longer, visiting four cities before leaving on Wednesday.

The Vatican's schedule says Francis is due to meet Orban and President Janos Ader as well as bishops and representatives of some Jewish communities before saying Mass to conclude a Church congress that began last Sunday. The extreme brevity of his stay in Budapest has prompted diplomats and Catholic media to suggest that the pope, making his first trip since surgery in July, is giving priority to Slovakia, in effect snubbing Hungary.

Francis has often denounced what he sees as a resurgence of nationalist and populist movements, called for European unity, and criticized countries that try to solve the migration crisis with unilateral or isolationist actions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high

COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021