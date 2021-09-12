Left Menu

Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel meets Governor; stakes claim to form govt

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 12-09-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 19:11 IST
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel meets Governor; stakes claim to form govt
Gujarat’s chief minister-designate Bhupendra Patel met Governor Acharya Devvrat on Sunday evening and staked claim to form the next government in the state after the sudden resignation of Vijay Rupani from the top post.

Patel was accompanied by the central and state leaders, including Rupani, observers sent by the central BJP, Union ministers Narendrasinh Tomar and Prahlad Joshi, state BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, state BJP president C R Paatil, among others.

Patel, a surprise pick by the party, reached the Raj Bhavan to stake claim after he was unanimously elected for the top post in the state during the meeting of party MLAs.

''He presented a letter to the governor to form the government, which was accepted by the governor,'' a BJP office-bearer said. According to state BJP chief, Patel will take oath as the chief minister on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

