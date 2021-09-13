Petition filed in Bihar court over UP CM's 'Abba Jaan' barb
A petition was filed before a court here on Monday against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, taking exception to the controversial ''Abba Jaan'' remark he made in one of his speeches.
The petition was filed before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Muzaffarpur, by Tamanna Hashmi, a local social activist who alleged that the Muslim community, to which he belongs, was insulted by the remarks of the firebrand BJP leader.
Yogi had reportedly said on Sunday at an event in Kushinagar that it was only after his ascent to power in 2017 that the public distribution system became effective in Uttar Pradesh where ration meant for poor used to be eaten up by ''those who say Abba Jaan (a term used by Muslims to address their fathers)''. Hashmi, a serial litigant who has lodged petitions against many politicians in the past, has prayed for the trial of Yogi under IPC sections relating to hurt caused to religious sentiments.
The petition is likely to be taken up for hearing in due course.
