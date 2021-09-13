Shiv Sena alleges 'Jaunpur pattern' in Mumbai rape-murder case; BJP hits back

The Shiv Sena on Monday said a deeper probe into the brutal rape and murder of a woman in suburban Sakinaka will show how much ''dirt'' the ''Jaunpur pattern'' has created in Mumbai.

An editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana' said the police were doing their job and condemned attempts to politicise the case.

The party, which heads the MVA government in Maharashtra, rejected comparisons to the Hathras rape-murder case of Uttar Pradesh last year that had caused nationwide outrage, and said the accused in the Mumbai incident had been arrested immediately and will be given severe punishment.

A 34-year-old woman was raped and brutalised with a rod by a man inside a stationary tempo in Sakinaka in the wee hours of Friday. She died at a hospital during treatment in the early hours of Saturday, police earlier said.

''A deeper probe into the Sakinaka rape and murder will show how much dirt the Jaunpur pattern has created in Mumbai,'' the editorial said in a reference to the accused originally hailing from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, a state ruled by the BJP, a former ally of the Shiv Sena.

The BJP reacted sharply with its state vice-president Kripashankar Singh saying that a statement which calls a rape and murder case as a 'district pattern' was condemnable.

''An accused has no religion, caste and region. He should be given harsh punishment,'' said Singh.

Jaunpur is the same district where 21 youths gave their lives during the freedom movement and in one village of the district, 40 youths have become IAS officers, said the BJP leader.

''This is the Jaunpur pattern,'' he said. PTI MR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)