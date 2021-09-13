BJP morchas schedule national executive meetings as party gears up for assembly polls in five states

By Pragya Kaushika As elections to five states draw closer, Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to hold meetings of its morchas to gear up its preparations.

BJP has decided to "proactively use" all its seven morchas in poll-bound states. Sources said when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met morcha presidents in June, he asked them to utilise their strengths in giving a boost to the party's prospects and take the government's schemes to people.

Starting from September 18, all morchas will conclude their national executive meetings by October. The SC Morcha will have its national executive on September 18 and September 19 in Varanasi, the constituency of PM Modi.

The Scheduled Tribes Morcha will hold its national executive on September 23-September 24 in Ranchi. "Our focus will be to ensure that SC voters are not misled by opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh and they should be aware of the development and various welfare schemes launched for them. We will train our cadre to counter propaganda against us," Lal Singh Arya said responding to queries about the agenda of the meeting.

A senior functionary of ST Morcha said that poll-bound states including Manipur, Goa and Uttar Pradesh have tribal populations and efforts have been made to mislead them on the issue of land ownership and vaccination. "We will activate our members to reach out to the tribal population on issues of vaccination and land ownership. The opposition keeps spreading disinformation about vaccines and that BJP will snatch away quota from them. We need to expose that propaganda. There are 160 schemes of central government throughout the country for their welfare," the functionary said.

Mahila Morcha will hold its national executive on Sept 26 and Sept 27 and the venue is likely to be Haridwar. OBC Morcha had held its national executive in Delhi and is likely to hold another meeting in October.

Youth Morcha is yet to finalise its national executive dates and the meeting is likely to be held in Delhi. Kisan Morcha is awaiting party chief JP Nadda's approval for the finalisation of the date and venue.

Minority Morcha national executive is slated to be held on October 22 and is likely to take place in Uttar Pradesh, said its president Jamaal Siddiqui. While morchas will have separate meetings, Nadda will chair a joint meeting on September 26.

Nadda will also address meetings of morchas which will be focused on boosting the party's chances in upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab. "These Morchas work in specific communities and have a targeted support base. They can be used as our strength. The party will mobilise its resources for poll-bound states," a senior leader said.

Elections are scheduled to be held early next year in the five states. (ANI)

