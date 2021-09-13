Left Menu

Stop drama, get farmers' issues resolved: AAP slams Sidhu over letter to Pb CM

The AAP on Monday slammed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu over his letter to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, saying he should stop doing drama and get the farmers issues resolved at the earliest.Sidhu had on Sunday written to Amarinder Singh, seeking action on the farmers demands including cancellation of unfair FIRs registered against growers during their agitation.Dubbing Sidhus letter as a news stunt, Aam Aadmi Party legislator Harpal Singh Cheema said Congress leaders especially Sidhu are acting as if they are in the opposition.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-09-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 20:13 IST
Stop drama, get farmers' issues resolved: AAP slams Sidhu over letter to Pb CM
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP on Monday slammed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu over his letter to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, saying he should stop doing “drama” and get the farmers' issues resolved at the earliest.

Sidhu had on Sunday written to Amarinder Singh, seeking action on the farmers' demands including cancellation of “unfair” FIRs registered against growers during their agitation.

Dubbing Sidhu's letter as a “news stunt”, Aam Aadmi Party legislator Harpal Singh Cheema said Congress leaders especially Sidhu are acting as if they are in the opposition. In a statement here, Cheema, who is also the leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly, said Sidhu should stop playing the “letter game” on the issues related to Punjab, and the farmers' problems and get them resolved from his party's government.

He said Sidhu gets publicity by writing a letter to the chief minister, but the issues of the farmers remain unresolved.

Cheema asked the cricketer-turned-politician to stop doing “drama” and play the role of leader of the ruling party otherwise the people of Punjab would never forgive him. “If Navjot Singh Sidhu could not come up with any concrete promise or policy from the ruling Congress in his meeting with the farmer leaders, then what did he do there,” Cheema said.

If AAP leaders could decide to give support after listening to the views of farmers during the meeting, why could not Sidhu do so.

Leaders of 32 farm bodies had met all political parties except the BJP on September 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021