Left Menu

Political parties criticise Adityanath for 'abba jaan' remark

Here is a CM seeking re-election claiming that Muslims ate up all the rations meant for Hindus, he said.Terming Adityanaths remark unparliamentary, SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha said, The use of unparliamentary language in the capacity of a chief minister does not suit him, and it shows that he is less educated.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-09-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 20:39 IST
Political parties criticise Adityanath for 'abba jaan' remark
  • Country:
  • India

Political parties have slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his remark on ''people who say abba jaan'' in an apparent attack against the Muslim community and the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Addressing a programme in Kushinagar on Sunday, Adityanath alleged that people did not get rations before 2017 like they do now.

''Because then, people who say 'abba jaan' used to digest the rations. The rations of Kushinagar used to go to Nepal and Bangladesh. Today, if anybody tries to swallow the rations meant for poor people, he will land in jail,'' the chief minister said.

'Abba jaan' is an Urdu term for father.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah took to Twitter on Sunday to criticise the chief minister's remark. ''I've always maintained the BJP has no intention of fighting any election with an agenda other than blatant communalism & hatred with all the venom directed towards Muslims. Here is a CM seeking re-election claiming that Muslims ate up all the rations meant for Hindus,'' he said.

Terming Adityanath's remark ''unparliamentary'', SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha said, ''The use of unparliamentary language in the capacity of a chief minister does not suit him, and it shows that he is less educated. This is because those who are well-educated use proper and dignified language. A person who is occupying a Constitutional post should refrain from using such language. Use of such language is also sad for democracy.'' UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said, ''The language used by the UP chief minister tarnishes democracy, and it is aimed at dividing the society.'' PTI NAV IJT AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021