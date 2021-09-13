Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-09-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 22:43 IST
People of Telangana upset with TRS govt, claims Shobha Karandlaje
Alleging that people of Telangana are upset with the TRS government in the state, BJP leader and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Monday said the state needs a corruption-free and development-oriented government.

''People of Telangana are upset with the TRS Govt, which is running on commission mode.Telangana needs a corruption free, Pro-people, Development oriented Govt,'' Karandlaje, who participated in the ongoing state-wide padayatra of Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, tweeted.

Karandlaje, Minister of State for Agriculture, also said she had an interaction with the Heads of ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) institutions and MANAGE in Hyderabad and discussed various issues related to the agriculture sector and ways to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of doubling farmers' income.

She also had a meeting on centrally sponsored schemes and activities of the agriculture sector in the state, she said.

Separately, senior BJP leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh also participated in Sanjay Kumar's padayatra on Monday. The padayatra was launched in Hyderabad on August 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

