BJP's A K Sharma assures govt support to Noida industrialists

BJP's Uttar Pradesh vice president Arvind Kumar Sharma on Monday reached out to the industrialists in Greater Noida and assured them the government's support, as he continued his western Uttar Pradesh tour.

The former IAS officer-turned-politician, who held a meeting with the Indian Industries Association (IIA) at the Expo Mart in Greater Noida, also said that small-scale industries are ''most essential'' for industrialisation and employment in the country.

The BJP MLC, considered a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describes the community as ''engine'' of the industrial development of not only Noida, Greater Noida but entire UP.

''Without your tireless hardwork and commitment, this would not have been possible. You have played an important role in the economy and have also provided lakhs of jobs to the youth of the state,'' Sharma was quoted as saying in a statement.

He assured them that the BJP government in the state and at the Centre will take this journey of development forward.

''The way efforts were made to accelerate the pace of industrial development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Noida has got a lot of benefits from it and will continue to get our cooperation in future too,'' he said.

Sharma, who was flanked by local Dadri BJP MLA Tejpal Nagar, said that since he has also worked as MSME secretary in the Centre so he is aware of the problems, needs and requirements of this sector.

''I am familiar with all the problems and potentials of this sector. That's why I can understand your sentiment. It is my belief that the small scale industries in which the country's largest workforce is employed is most essential for industrialisation and employment,'' he said.

