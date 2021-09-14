Left Menu

CPI(M), BJP workers clash in Kerala CM's constituency, 2 injured

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-09-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 11:52 IST
CPI(M), BJP workers clash in Kerala CM's constituency, 2 injured
  • Country:
  • India

Two activists of the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition BJP suffered hack injuries during a political clash at Melur village in Dharadmom, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's home constituency in this politically volatile district, police said here on Tuesday.

The clash between the rival parties broke out on Monday night and the situation is under control now, they said.

The BJP activist, identified as Dhanraj, suffered serious hack injuries on his hand and chest and he was now admitted to a private hospital in neighbouring Kozhikode after being given first aid at the co-operative hospital in Thalassery.

Maneesh, the injured Marxist party activist, was also rushed to the co-operative hospital.

A police team is camping in the area to check any further violence in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021