TMC trying to kill me, says BJP MP after another bomb explosion outside his residence

Less than a week after miscreants hurled bombs at BJP MP Arjun Singhs residence in West Bengals North 24 Parganas, similar explosions were reported outside his home on Tuesday morning, with the saffron party leader claiming that members of the ruling TMC were trying to take his life.Around 9.10 am, bombs exploded on a vacant patch of land, which is just about 200 metres away from Singhs Bhatpara residence, a police officer said.We are investigating the matter.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 14:10 IST
Less than a week after miscreants hurled bombs at BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, similar explosions were reported outside his home on Tuesday morning, with the saffron party leader claiming that members of the ruling TMC were trying to take his life.

Around 9.10 am, bombs exploded on a vacant patch of land, which is just about 200 metres away from Singh's Bhatpara residence, a police officer said.

''We are investigating the matter. Our officers are there,'' he added.

The NIA on Monday took over the probe into the incident on September 8, which left the gate at the BJP MP's residence partially damaged.

Singh alleged that it was an attack planned by the Trinamool Congress to kill him, his family members and people close to him.

''This is nothing but a planned attack. The TMC is behind this... they are trying to kill me and my people. It's goondaraaj (lawlessness) in Bengal,'' Singh claimed. The TMC's North 24 Parganas president, Partha Bhowmick, rubbished the allegations, and said that the BJP MP was in some way or the other responsible for the explosions outside his home.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

