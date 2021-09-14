Left Menu

Prevented from visiting Tripura, own constituency by ruling BJP many times, claims Manik Sarkar

Former Tripura chief minister and CPIM leader Manik Sarkar on Tuesday alleged that he was prevented from visiting the state and his constituency by the ruling BJP multiple times.This comes days after CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging violence against the Left partys cadre by the BJP in the state.Sarkar served as chief minister of Tripura from 1998 to 2018.In a press conference on Tuesday, Yechury and Sarkar lashed out at the BJP over violence in Tripura.In Tripura, the Constitution of India doesnt work.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 18:13 IST
Prevented from visiting Tripura, own constituency by ruling BJP many times, claims Manik Sarkar
  • Country:
  • India

Former Tripura chief minister and CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar on Tuesday alleged that he was prevented from visiting the state and his constituency by the ruling BJP multiple times.

This comes days after CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging violence against the Left party's cadre by the BJP in the state.

Sarkar served as chief minister of Tripura from 1998 to 2018.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Yechury and Sarkar lashed out at the BJP over violence in Tripura.

''In Tripura, the Constitution of India doesn't work. CPI(M) MLAs, including me, aren't allowed to visit their constituency. In 42 months that the BJP has been in power, I have been stalled 15 times from visiting various parts of the state and my Constituency,'' Sarkar alleged.

The two Left leaders claimed that there is a ''huge discontent'' against the BJP government in Tripura. ''The CPI(M) is spearheading efforts to galvanise people's protest. They (BJP) do not want to allow this process and are unleashing violence?'' Yechury alleged.

A few days ago, in his letter to the prime minister, the CPI(M) general secretary had alleged that the party's offices in Tripura were attacked by ''mobs of BJP men'' in a ''pre-planned fashion'' on September 8.

In the letter, Yechury has alleged the ''impunity'' with which the attackers operated shows the ''connivance of the state government''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021