Left Menu

BJP's Punjab core group holds strategy meet for assembly polls, discusses farm laws, alliances

BJP's core group for Punjab held a meeting here on Tuesday to finalise the strategy for state assembly polls.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 19:24 IST
BJP's Punjab core group holds strategy meet for assembly polls, discusses farm laws, alliances
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's core group for Punjab held a meeting here on Tuesday to finalise the strategy for state assembly polls. The meeting was presided over by general secretary ( organisation) BL Santhosh and was attended by party's Punjab in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, general secretaries Dushyant Gautam and Tarun Chugh besides leaders from the state.

Sources said the party leaders discussed the issue of farmers' protest over three agriculture laws which is causing problems for the state unit and measures to counter "false propaganda by the opposition against three laws". With Punjab being a key agricultural state, the issue of central farm laws is expected to dominate the political discourse.

Sources said that probable alliance partners in Punjab before and after the polls were also brought up by the state leadership during the meeting. Shiromani Akali Dal, one of the oldest allies of BJP in the National Democratic Alliance, had quit the alliance last year over the farm laws. Sources said the state BJP is trying to focus on welfare schemes of the central government that have benefitted the state. Armed with statistics of welfare schemes for the state, BJP is likely to focus its energy on maximising the impact of these schemes.

Punjab is the only state, among five states that will go to the polls early next year, where BJP is not in power. The party is hoping to do well in the assembly polls but faces an uphill task in the battle that includes the ruling Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and SAD-BSP combine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021