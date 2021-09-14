Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 19:36 IST
Delhi CM Kejriwal meets President
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind kejriwal called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday and discussed various issues with him.

''Called on Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Discussed a range of issues with him,'' the chief minister tweeted after the meeting.

A photo of the meeting was shared on the official Twitter handle of President of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

