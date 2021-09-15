Left Menu

U.S. top general secretly called China twice as Trump term ended -report

Trump had named Milley to the top military post in 2018 but began to criticize him, as he did many of his appointees and former staffers, after he lost the November election to Democrat Joe Biden and left the White House on Jan. 20. Milley was motivated to contact Beijing the second time in part due to a Jan. 8 call with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had asked the general what safeguards were in place to prevent an "unstable president" from launching a nuclear strike, the report said, citing a transcript of the call.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 00:16 IST
U.S. top general secretly called China twice as Trump term ended -report
  • Country:
  • United States

The top U.S. general secretly called his Chinese counterpart twice in the final months of Donald Trump's term in office over concerns the U.S. president could spark a war with China as his potential election loss loomed and in its aftermath, according to a newspaper report on Tuesday. U.S. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army on Oct. 30, 2020 - four days before the presidential election - and again on Jan. 8, two days after Trump supporters led a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, The Washington Post reported.

In the calls, Milley sought to assure Li that the United States was stable and not going to attack and, if there were to be an attack, that he would alert his counterpart ahead of time, the report said. The report was based on "Peril," a new book by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, which they said relied on interviews with 200 sources and is due to be released next week.

Milley's office declined to comment. Representatives for Trump could not immediately be reached. Trump had named Milley to the top military post in 2018 but began to criticize him, as he did many of his appointees and former staffers, after he lost the November election to Democrat Joe Biden and left the White House on Jan. 20.

Milley was motivated to contact Beijing the second time in part due to a Jan. 8 call with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had asked the general what safeguards were in place to prevent an "unstable president" from launching a nuclear strike, the report said, citing a transcript of the call. "He's crazy. You know he's crazy," Pelosi told Milley in the call, according to the report.

According to the cited call transcript, the general replied, "I agree with you on everything."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global
4
Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021