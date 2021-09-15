Left Menu

Jairam Ramesh accuses PM of 'hypocrisy and double standards' on environment protection

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 01:02 IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging ''hypocrisy and double standards'' on the issue of environment protection.

He alleged that on one hand, the prime minister posed as an environmental champion globally, on the other hand, his government was harassing NGOs agitating against expansion of coal mining.

''The PM poses as a great environmental champion globally. But at home his government is harassing and intimidating NGOs agitating against the expanding use of coal and coal mining,'' he said on Twitter.

''Double standards and hypocrisy making a mockery of our democracy too,'' Ramesh alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

