Left Menu

BJP corners Rajasthan govt over unemployment issue

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-09-2021 01:26 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 01:26 IST
BJP corners Rajasthan govt over unemployment issue
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition BJP on Tuesday cornered the Rajasthan government over the issue of unemployment and demanded it to release a white paper on the matter.

Raising the matter during zero hour, BJP MLA Satish Poonia said that the Gehlot government has ''failed'' to provide jobs and unemployment allowance to youths as promised in the election manifesto.

''Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot talks about the unemployment in the country by tweeting but he forgets that Rajasthan is the state with the highest unemployment,'' he said.

Poonia, who is also the BJP state president, said that the state government should issue a white paper and tell how many people have been given employment till now and how many unemployed have got allowance.

Raising questions on the credibility of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani said that the fairness and selection process of the RPSC was under doubt. He also accused the RPSC of benefitting the relatives of Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara in Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) recruitment examination.

Other legislators of the BJP, including Ashok Lahoty and Deepti Maheshwari, also spoke on the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global
4
Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021