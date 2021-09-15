EU to double international funding to protect nature, Commission chief says

The European Union will double its international funding to protect nature and halt the decline of the world's biodiversity, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"I am proud to announce today that the European Union will double its external funding for biodiversity. In particular, for the most vulnerable countries," von der Leyen said in a policy speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

