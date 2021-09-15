Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti asks Centre to resolve citizens, farmers issues

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday alleged that the BJP government has made people miserable and asked the Centre to show concern about the problems faced by the country's citizens rather than deflecting through Afghanistan.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-09-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 14:08 IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday alleged that the BJP government has made people miserable and asked the Centre to show concern about the problems faced by the country's citizens rather than deflecting through Afghanistan. Speaking to the media persons during her visit to Poonch, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister further said that the Central government is not listening to anyone, including the farmers who have been protesting against its policies for the past several months.

"Taliban are in Afghanistan. Why talk about them? We have a lot of issues here, the biggest being the farmers' protest. Why do we not talk about farmers, corruption in the country?" Mufti asked. "They do not talk about the issues of the people of Jammu and Kashmir which was bifurcated, rampant corruption and the lack of development."

The PDP chief further said that she do not see any development in the UT after the abrogation of Article 370. "They are claiming that Article 370 was removed for the development of Jammu and Kashmir. I cannot see any development. I cannot see any roads being constructed. Even tenders for our minor minerals and jobs are given to outsiders," she said.

"The BJP has made the condition of the people of our country so miserable that they are not even able to buy ration. Farmers provide food for the people of the country but the BJP government has left them on the roads," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

