Left Menu

MK Stalin pays floral tribute to DMK founder CN Annadurai on birth anniversary

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin along with state ministers and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party workers paid floral tribute to the party founder and former state Chief Minister CN Annadurai on his 113th birth anniversary.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 15-09-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 14:50 IST
MK Stalin pays floral tribute to DMK founder CN Annadurai on birth anniversary
MK Stalin pays floral tribute to DMK founder, former Tamil Nadu CM CN Annadurai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin along with state ministers and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party workers paid floral tribute to the party founder and former state Chief Minister CN Annadurai on his 113th birth anniversary.

Annadurai, who had breathed his last in 1969, had served as the first Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, with the assembly session out of the way, the DMK and its allies are gearing up to face the rural local body polls, scheduled for October 6 and October 9, in nine districts including seven in northern Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021