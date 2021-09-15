Left Menu

PM Modi pays homage to late civil engineer M. Visvesvaraya on birth anniversary

"Greetings on #EngineersDay to all hardworking engineers. No words are enough to thank them for their pivotal role in making our planet better and technologically advanced. I pay homage to the remarkable Shri M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary and recall his accomplishments."

PM Modi pays homage to late civil engineer M. Visvesvaraya on birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted all hardworking engineers on Engineers' Day. He also paid homage to Shri M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary and recalled his accomplishments.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

(With Inputs from PIB)

