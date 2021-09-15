CPI-M has not played the role of the Opp in Tripura : Sushmita Dev

Trinamool Congress candidate for West Bengal Rajya Sabha by-poll, Sushmita Dev Wednesday said the CPI-M had not performed the role of the opposition since being ousted from power in the past three and half years in Tripura. Dev went to the West Bengal assembly to meet state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee and Trinamool Congress chief whip Nirmal Ghosh and discussed the modalities of filing of nomination papers.

She will file her nomination for the Rajya Sabha poll later, assembly secretariat sources said.

''In the last three and half years CPI-M did not hold any movement in Tripura. Manik Sarkar the CPI-M legislature party leader in the assembly did not take part in any movement till recently.

''This is not the role of an opposition,'' she said.

To a question Dev, the daughter of late Congress heavyweight Santosh Mohan Dev, said ''After seeing the CPI-M for 20 years and BJP for five years, people in Tripura are gravitating towards TMC.'' ''They don't want a rerun of the misrule of either the CPI-M or BJP.'' Dev, who hails from Silchar, said by fielding her as the candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-poll in West Bengal by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has proved the importance she gives to the north east region.

The TMC on Tuesday named Sushmita Dev, who recently joined the party after quitting Congress, as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-poll.

The seat had fallen vacant after TMC leader Manas Bhunia quit Rajya Sabha after winning the assembly elections from Sabang in West Bengal.

Bypoll to six Rajya Sabha seats, including the one in Bengal, will be held on October 4.

Dev, who was one of the national spokespersons of Congress and its women's wing chief, had switched over to the Mamata Banerjee-led camp last month.

She has been assigned the job of looking after TMC's functioning in Assam and Tripura.

