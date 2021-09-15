Smriti Irani defends Yogi's 'abba jaan' remark, Akhilesh says it reflects his values

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday defended the controversial ''abba jaan'' remark by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, saying it is his constitutional right to put forward his views.

Earlier at the same symposium where Irani spoke, Samajwadi Party Yadav said the remark reflects ''sanskar'' (values) held by the CM.

Adityanath had made the comment at a programme in Kushingar on Saturday, saying people who say ''abba jaan'' used to digest the ration earlier, an apparent attack against the Muslim community and the Samajwadi Party.

Speaking at the ''Times Now-Navbharat'' symposium, Irani said,''If you believe that the chief minister has the constitutional right to put fourth issues within the limit of the Constitution and work in the service of people without any discrimination, then why do you want to control it.'' The Amethi MP flayed ''appeasement politics'' and reminded about a statement of an opposition leader that Muslims should have first claim on resources.

Smriti Irani also highlighted development works carried by the Narendra Modi government in the country and Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh. Of the target of building 10 crore toilets across the country, two crore has been constructed in UP alone, she said.

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh said commenting over the controversy, ''That is the 'sanskar' (values) of Yogiji. I too could have said something but Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) has inculcated values in us so as not to use such language.'' Akhilesh coined a new term for the adage "M-Y" (Muslim-Yadav) associated with his party, saying it stands for Mahila-Youth.

The women and the youth will help form the government of the Samajwadi Party, he said when asked if the AIMIM led by Asaduddin Owaisi will eat into his Mulsim votes.

Yadav also said nobody is against the Ram temple but the BJP wants to contest the elections in its name.

Taking a dig at Adityanath, he said, ''Our CM says that he will give tablets. Till now, which tablet was he giving? Is it a tablet for fever?'' Asserting that his party will get 400 seats in the 2022 UP Assembly elections, Akhilesh said when the BJP can get 300-plus seat, then why can't his party get it.

He said the SP speaks about development while the BJP knows how to mislead people.

