Recommendation sent to Kerala Guv to convene 3rd session of assembly from Oct 4: CM

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-09-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 22:31 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the cabinet has sent a recommendation to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to convene the third session of the 15th state legislative assembly from October 4.
The CM informed the media about this development at a press conference in the evening. The second session of the assembly had concluded on August 18.
