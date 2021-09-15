Recommendation sent to Kerala Guv to convene 3rd session of assembly from Oct 4: CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the cabinet has sent a recommendation to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to convene the third session of the 15th state legislative assembly from October 4.

The CM informed the media about this development at a press conference in the evening. The second session of the assembly had concluded on August 18.

