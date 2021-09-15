Left Menu

BJP to launch 'Panchparameshwar' campaign for 2022 Himachal Assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and is set to launch the 'Panchparameshwar' campaign in the state.

Updated: 15-09-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 23:35 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and is set to launch the 'Panchparameshwar' campaign in the state.

As per sources, through the Panchparameshwar campaign, the BJP will connect at least five people in each panchayat in the state with the party. "After connecting five people with the party at the panchayat level, the BJP will incorporate them with the party at state-level. Five people who were incorporated in the party at the panchayat level will be tasked to take the schemes of state government and central government to the common people," said sources.

Sources said that the BJP is also going to hold a conference of Panna Pramukhs in the states, and will nominate workers to head each page of the voter list. "The Panna Pramukhs will be tasked to connect with each voter on the list and make them aware of governments," they said.

Not only this, sources said that BJP has also planned to organise a large-scale program in the coming days to boost the morale of its workers and prepare them for upcoming elections. The entire framework of BJP's programme was decided at a coordination meeting held in Delhi on September 15, which was attended by the senior leaders of BJP and Sangh.

Sources said the information about all the programs has also been given to the BJP national President JP Nadda. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

